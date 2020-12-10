Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cree by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cree by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

