Crane Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,725 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 903% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.