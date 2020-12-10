Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.