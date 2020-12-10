Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSPLF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $5.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

