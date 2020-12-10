Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.