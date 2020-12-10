Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.