Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

