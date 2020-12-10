Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

