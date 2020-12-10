Conn’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 210 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

