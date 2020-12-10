Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CONN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.