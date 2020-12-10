Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 274.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

