Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

