Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.