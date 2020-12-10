Comparing Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) & Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evolving Systems and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $25.75 million 0.94 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.78 million 5.80 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems -5.07% -6.31% -2.94% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolving Systems and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Evolving Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solutions; Mobile Data Enablement solution that provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services; and Total Number Management solution, an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, and other communication identifiers. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services; and customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

