Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $8.61 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

