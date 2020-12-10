Colette Kress Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $517.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

