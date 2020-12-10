Colette Kress Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $517.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
