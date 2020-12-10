Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Sells $865,063.92 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luis A. Muller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00.

COHU stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 162.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cohu by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142,064 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

