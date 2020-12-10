Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $928,944.52 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $161,930.22.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

CHRS stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

