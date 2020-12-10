CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $78.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by CIBC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

