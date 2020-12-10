CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $0.40 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.49.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

