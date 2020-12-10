CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $0.40 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.49.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

