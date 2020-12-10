CIBC Boosts Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$20.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE MRE opened at C$15.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$966.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

