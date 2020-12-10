CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $444.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $340.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average is $290.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $340.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

