Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIM. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.