Chi Gastoken (CHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,041.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $277,442.09 and approximately $48,041.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Token Profile

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

Chi Gastoken Token Trading

Chi Gastoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.