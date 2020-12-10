Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America upped their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

CHWY stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after buying an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

