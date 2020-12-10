Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.28.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 100.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.