Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

NYSE CHWY opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

