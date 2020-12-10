Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of CHWY opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

