Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.28.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

