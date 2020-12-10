Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$7.30.

In other Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) news, insider David Harrison 346,659 shares of Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

