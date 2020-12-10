Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 152.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 20.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.