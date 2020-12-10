Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

