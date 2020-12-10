Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $9.47 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

