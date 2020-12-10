Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $7.89 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

