Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.
NASDAQ CYAD opened at $7.89 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.46.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.