Caterpillar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

