Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Catalent were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 65,752 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.31 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

