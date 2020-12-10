Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Sells $840,168.00 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,868,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.