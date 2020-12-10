Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.71

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.71 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 4418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,185,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,028 shares of company stock worth $3,070,759 and have sold 89,433 shares worth $9,124,243. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,813,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

