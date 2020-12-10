Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.11.

TSE CPX opened at C$35.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.33. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

