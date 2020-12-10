Capital International Sarl Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 12,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.