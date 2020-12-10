Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £172.38 in Stock

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 338 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £172.38 ($225.22).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 696 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £174 ($227.33).

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 590 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £171.10 ($223.54).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 48.26 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £805.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.35. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

