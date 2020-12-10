Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

