Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$108.25 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.93.

CM stock opened at C$111.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

