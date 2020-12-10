Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price objective on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BABY stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

