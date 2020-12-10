Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$2.50” Price Target for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$173.42 million and a P/E ratio of -74.67. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

