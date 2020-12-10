Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) a $4.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
Maricann Group Company Profile
