Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to ~$2.27-2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.81-0.83 EPS.

CPB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

