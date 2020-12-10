Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

