Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Financial Analysis

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18%

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.10 $110.43 million $1.05 11.93 Camden National $210.63 million 2.61 $57.20 million $3.69 9.97

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northwest Bancshares and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 4 1 0 2.20 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

