Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.34. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

