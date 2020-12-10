Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.34. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.
