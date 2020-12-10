Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CGO opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

